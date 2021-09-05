QT Marshall explains why he's Paul Wight's perfect first opponent in AEW [Exclusive]

AEW's QT Marshall spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of his match against Paul Wight at the All Out pay-per-view, which takes place later tonight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, QT Marshall opened up about a section of fans not being happy that he was the one facing Paul Wight in his first match in AEW. QT said that while he wasn't on the same level as CM Punk or Chris Jericho, he was the perfect choice to take on Paul Wight:

I do understand that I'm not the caliber of athlete and as over a wrestler as the CM Punks and the Darbys and the Jerichos and the MJFs and yada yada but who would you want to see Paul Wight work with? Realistically, if Paul worked with Jungle Boy, on paper Paul is 7 foot 2 right, he's 500 pounds and Jungle Boy is 5'10 and 150 pounds. On paper Paul is going to destroy him. How much do you think it's going to help out Paul's career and how much is that going to help out Jungle Boy's career if that happens. I think that fans that think they know, or they think they know and are super smart, they should just understand the business aspect and have fun with it. You know what I mean? When I watch TV and I watch movies, I don't sit there and diagnose the film. I don't care. That's the whole reason I'm watching the movie.

Paul Wight got taken out last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Paul Wight came down to the ring and took out QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and several bodyguards QT brought to the ring with him.

Gunn Club then came down to the ring to back Wight up, at least that's how it looked initially. Billy Gunn then turned on Paul Wight and hit the wrestling legend from behind with a steel chair. QT and The Factory then got back into the ring. QT then hit Wight with an assisted Diamond Cutter ahead of their match at AEW All Out.

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh