AEW All Out 2021 - 5 Possible surprises- WWE legend comes out of retirement, Male star interferes in Women's Championship match 

AEW All Out 2021 is only days away and one has to believe that it's the most hotly anticipated pay-per-view of the year. This is not a knock at WWE, but the fact that CM Punk is stepping into the ring after so many years just makes things very interesting.

Of course, there's bound to be one or more surprise(s) at the show! Let us just list out a few AEW All Out 2021 surprises to hype up the upcoming event, for your entertainment and enjoyment.

#5 Mark Henry comes out of retirement at AEW All Out 2021 in a truly stunning twist

If there's a lopsided match on the AEW All Out 2021 card it's the one between Paul Wight and QT Marshall. Keep aside the fact that Wight is a giant and he's been protected for the majority of his wrestling career.

In the go-home-show of Dynamite, right before AEW All Out 2021, Wight single-handedly and quite impressively took out ALL of Marshall's faction!

If/when Marshall comes up short during their upcoming encounter, it is all too possible that his faction will invade the ring and take the fight to Wight. It is at that moment that Mark Henry could return to the ring once again, to save his old friend. Imagine the pop we would see if this were to happen at AEW All Out 2021 this weekend!

It would be really cool to see Henry, who was overlooked during his final run with his previous company, come out for one last hurrah. In time, he could put over the big guys on the AEW roster like Luchasaurus, Nick Comoroto or even Wardlow.

