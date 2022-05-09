AEW star responds to fan saying Cody Rhodes is better off wrestling Seth Rollins than him

QT Marshall recently sent out a hilarious message to a fan who tweeted that Cody Rhodes was better off wrestling Seth Rollins than competing against him in AEW.

Marshall and Rhodes have a lot of history in All Elite Wrestling. The former was initially a part of The Nightmare Family before betraying the stable and forming his own faction, The Factory. This led to a feud between The American Nightmare and Marshall, culminating in a match at Dynamite: Road Rager, where the current RAW Superstar won.

However, their careers have taken different paths since then, with Cody Rhodes returning to WWE while QT Marshall remained with AEW. A few hours back, a Twitter user wrote that he was pleased to see The American Nightmare compete against Seth Rollins instead of Marshall, terming him an "idiot."

The Factory leader didn't take the tweet too personally and responded light-heartedly by writing that he was not an idiot but "highly intelligent."

"I’m actually highly intelligent," tweeted QT Marshall.

Check out QT Marshall's tweet below:

Cody and Rollins were in action at WrestleMania Backlash, where the former TNT Champion won the night's opening contest. However, considering how the bout ended, it's safe to assume there could be a third match between them.

AEW star QT Marshall recently opened up about his equation with Cody Rhodes

Last month, The Factory leader shared intriguing details about his relationship with the current WWE RAW Superstar. Marshall revealed that Rhodes was the closest to being his best friend and they spoke every day. However, the AEW star clarified that he and Cody rarely discussed what plans WWE had in store for him going forward.

"We talk every day, every day. He doesn’t go into full detail about what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend," said QT Marshall.

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



“...I feel a responsibility to pass on the fundamentals & traditions of our sport & entertainment medium to aspiring wrestlers,” said Cody Rhodes AEW sent out a press release announcing the NIGHTMARE FACTORY--- a 3 month wrestling school led by Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall. #AEW “...I feel a responsibility to pass on the fundamentals & traditions of our sport & entertainment medium to aspiring wrestlers,” said Cody Rhodes AEW sent out a press release announcing the NIGHTMARE FACTORY--- a 3 month wrestling school led by Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall. #AEW “...I feel a responsibility to pass on the fundamentals & traditions of our sport & entertainment medium to aspiring wrestlers,” said Cody Rhodes https://t.co/r4JgHJqcJy

Apart from being an in-ring talent, Marshall is also a coach for AEW and runs a wrestling academy, The Nightmare Factory, alongside Cody Rhodes.

Do you see QT Marshall and The American Nightmare ever crossing paths in the ring sometime down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

