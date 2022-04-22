"We still talk every day" - AEW star spills the beans on his relationship with Cody Rhodes 

QT Marshall recently opened up about his relationship with WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes, whom he has been closely associated with in the last few years.

The American Nightmare's AEW departure and subsequent WWE return at WrestleMania 38 was one of the most shocking developments in recent years. Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about the reason behind Cody's exit from All Elite Wrestling and his relationship with those in the company.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, QT Marshall shared details of his friendship with Cody Rhodes, disclosing that they still talk every day. The Factory leader explained that although he and the former TNT Champion don't discuss what plans WWE has for him, they still communicated about everything else.

Marshall also added that Cody Rhodes is the closest he has to a best friend and that he opened up a lot of opportunities for him in the wrestling business.

"We talk every day, every day. He doesn’t go into full detail about what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me. He’ll be the first to tell you; he opened the door, I did all the work. Sometimes you need someone to open that door for you and he was willing to do it," said QT Marshall. (H/T - Fightful)

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes

The rub definitely goes both ways, we all needed eachother to create & grow what we have now. Wrestlers/crew/fans.



Fact that there’s 4 stadium shows currently for our sport this year is lovely. A great indication on business. Let’s keep going! Joey Pats @TomBledsoe11 I only ever got into ROH, NJPW, The Elite and AEW because of @CodyRhodes . Ended up enjoying a lot of other things all of those companies and people put out but if it wasn't for Cody my eyes wouldn't of been there. He moves the needle and no one can deny that. I only ever got into ROH, NJPW, The Elite and AEW because of @CodyRhodes. Ended up enjoying a lot of other things all of those companies and people put out but if it wasn't for Cody my eyes wouldn't of been there. He moves the needle and no one can deny that. https://t.co/uZCGKqRKv4 I’m glad you took the ride with me.The rub definitely goes both ways, we all needed eachother to create & grow what we have now. Wrestlers/crew/fans.Fact that there’s 4 stadium shows currently for our sport this year is lovely. A great indication on business. Let’s keep going! twitter.com/TomBledsoe11/s… I’m glad you took the ride with me.The rub definitely goes both ways, we all needed eachother to create & grow what we have now. Wrestlers/crew/fans.Fact that there’s 4 stadium shows currently for our sport this year is lovely. A great indication on business. Let’s keep going! twitter.com/TomBledsoe11/s…

The Young Bucks also recently spoke about their relationship with Cody Rhodes.

A few days back, Nick and Matt Jackson finally addressed their fellow AEW founder's unexpected exit from the promotion.

The Young Bucks explained that their digs at Cody on Twitter were to rile up cynical wrestling fans. Furthermore, they revealed that they talk to The American Nightmare regularly and wish nothing but the best for him.

“That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW. So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him," said Matt Jackson

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to compete against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch of their bout at The Grandest Stages of Them All, where the former triumphed.

Do you see ever see The American Nightmare returning to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava