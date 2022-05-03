Photo: AEW star shares throwback picture with WWE legend The Rock 

AEW star and coach QT Marshall recently shared a throwback picture with The Rock on the occasion of the latter's 50th birthday.

There's no arguing that The Brahma Bull is one of the most influential and revered performers in wrestling history, having been an integral part of WWE's most successful era, The Attitude Era. Though he has since moved away from the business in favor of a successful and lucrative Hollywood career, Dwayne Johnson continues to influence a generation of up-and-coming talents.

On the momentous occasion of his 50th birthday, fans and performers came out in droves on social media to wish the WWE legend. Among them was AEW star QT Marshall, who shared a throwback picture from his childhood days. He can be spotted with The Rock during a fan meet and greet.

Check out The Factory leader's post below:

"Happy Birthday, @TheRock," tweeted QT Marshall.

You can check out the tweet below:

Marshall was in action on last week's AEW Dynamite, where he and his Factory stablemates lost their trios match to Blackpool Combat Club.

The Rock confessed to watching AEW in 2020

In early 2020 during an Instagram Q/A session, The Rock confessed that he watches All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming. He added that he was happy for the company's 'success' and that competition only creates more hunger.

"Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW, of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, 'cause it's always a good thing, and creates a hunger which is good," said Dwayne Johnson.

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way since The Brahma Bull's comments. With the influx of many talented wrestlers over the last year, AEW has gone from strength to strength, solidifying its position as a major promotion.

What do you make of QT Marshall's throwback picture with The Rock? Do you see the former WWE Champion ever showing up in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava