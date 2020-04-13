WWE News - The Rock reveals if he watches AEW

The Rock recently answered a string of questions in a live Instagram session.

He was asked by a fan whether he watches All Elite Wrestling.

WWE veteran The Rock recently held a live Instagram Q&A session with fans and answered a bunch of questions. The former WWE Champion was asked about All Elite Wrestling and whether he watches the product. The Rock stated that he watches the show and had some words of praise for the company.

Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW, of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, 'cause it's always a good thing, and creates a hunger which is good.

All Elite Wrestling came into existence back in May 2019 with its first show, "Double Or Nothing". The show featured a strong undercard, a bloody brawl between the Rhodes brothers, and the shocking debut of former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley.

Ever since then, the company has been doing well for itself and airs its weekly show in direct competition with WWE NXT. It's currently airing pre-taped shows amidst the coronavirus outbreak and even without a live audience, AEW have been putting up very good shows.

The Rock is known for always keeping a tab on what's going on in the wrestling world. He heaped praise on Cody's intense babyface promo on AEW Dynamite, back in November. AEW boasts a large crop of talented athletes, including The Rock's close friend and former on-screen rival, Chris Jericho.