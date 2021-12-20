"That’s like a bucket list thing"- Former WWE star wants dream match against Chris Jericho in AEW

Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho is a legend of professional wrestling and QT Marshall was the latest star to express his desire to fight the Demo God.

Despite Chris Jericho being a veteran and wrestling all over the world, he has never faced QT Marshall. The Nightmare Factory member has been in AEW since the beginning, just like Le Champion. QT also spent some years in WWE in NXT.

Speaking on My Mom's Basement, QT Marshall mentioned a number of AEW stars he was particularly impressed by, like Dante Martin and Darby Allin. He went on to say that a match against Chris Jericho is something on his bucket list.

“I’m a big Jungle Boy fan, and Dante Martin. For someone that came in in a team with his brother, he kind of just went on his own way. Yeah, Jungle Boy, there’s a lot of younger guys that I’d really like to work with and just have fun with. I got to work with Darby on Dark a couple of weeks ago. I got to work with John Silver. Yeah, there’s a lot of the younger guys, and then, you know, of course, I’d love to wrestle Chris Jericho. That’s like a bucket list thing,” QT Marshall said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Although it is unlikely to happen in the near future, a Jericho-Marshall rivalry building into an Inner Circle vs Factory storyline would be an intriguing proposition.

Is AEW missing Chris Jericho?

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireAew AEW could be without their 3 first world champions for a bit soon. Jericho is going on a UK tour I think, Moxley is away and Omega needs surgery.



And it doesn't feel like a big deal because they've built the rest of the roster up so well. AEW could be without their 3 first world champions for a bit soon. Jericho is going on a UK tour I think, Moxley is away and Omega needs surgery.And it doesn't feel like a big deal because they've built the rest of the roster up so well.

Much has been said about the need for Chris Jericho in AEW on the back of the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole joining the company in addition to potential superstars like Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Admittedly, Chris Jericho isn't the same as he was when AEW had just started. The former WWE champion did a fantastic job as the inaugural AEW World Champion but as time passed, his storylines and performances lost a bit of luster.

However, his popularity in arenas never changed as his theme song was chanted with the same fervor as always. Jericho's segments with Dan Lambert polarized audiences but got loud pops inside arenas, a testament to his popularity.

Also Read Article Continues below

A look at ratings would also indicate that AEW probably does miss the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. However, Tony Khan's promotion have done a great job of elevating the rest of the roster to make do without some of their top stars.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Arjun