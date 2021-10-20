"QT reached out to me" - Backstage details on WCW legend's AEW debut

Crowbar was recently a guest on 2 Dynamite Dudes On A Rampage to talk about his recent AEW debut against Joey Janela on Dark Elevation.

He gave fans an insight into how his All Elite Wrestling debut came about, revealing that it was QT Marshall who had first contacted him about appearing in the promotion.

According to Crowbar, Janela was very interested in wrestling him. Even though WCW veteran was contacted at the end of July, he ended up making his AEW debut earlier this month in Philadelphia:

"QT [Marshall] reached out around summer and he said, ‘We might bring you in. Joey really wants to work with you, yada yada yada,’ and that was around the end of July, and I’m excited, but again, coming from the time that I come from, wrestling is wrestling. Anything can happen, I’ll believe it when I’m there so a month goes by, they go to Newark, NJ which is right by the house, I don’t hear anything."

"They go to Arthur Ashe, I don’t hear anything. Then, I get the call the week before Philly, but I’ve been preparing. Since COVID hit, I’ve been preparing. That enabled me to do the [ECWA Super 8], that enabled me to do the JCW/GCW show, I prepared for this. I think for the first time in my career I was prepared as I could be," said Crowbar.

WCW legend Crowbar on being ring-ready for his AEW debut

Crowbar went on to open up about how being in ring-ready shape helped him ahead of him All Elite Wrestling debut. He added that he was confident going into his match against Joey Janela on Dark Elevation, saying that he wanted to prove a point to those who thought of him as just an "old guy" who was being brought in:

Also Read

"I was ready, so it was very relaxed. I was able to enjoy the fact that I’m going there and it sunk in and I’m prepared. I’m extremely confident, I know going in there, there was going to be a lot of naysayers, ‘Oh, why are they bringing in this old guy in? I’m sure he can’t do anything,’ and I wanted to go out there and make a lot of people put their foot in their mouth," said Crowbar.

We don't know if we will see Crowbar wrestling again in AEW soon, but he did express interest in facing former world champion Jon Moxley.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das