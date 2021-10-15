WCW legend wants a match against Jon Moxley

WCW legend Crowbar took to Twitter to express his desire for a match against Jon Moxley.

The WCW Cruiserweight Champion quoted a tweet from a fan claiming that a match against The Death Rider would get wild and memorable.

A former WCW star, Crowbar recently made his AEW debut during an edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The former WCW Hardcore Champion faced Joey Janela in Philadelphia. The match also featured a cameo appearance by The Blue Meanie and a "shoot" interview afterward.

Here's the tweet from Crowbar where he showcased his interest in a match against Jon Moxley:

Crowbar was a part of WWE during the late 90s. However, he was mostly known for his run in WCW where he worked from 1999 till 2001. Since then, Crowbar has worked for IMPACT Wrestling, and has also been on the Independent Circuit. His AEW debut took the fans by surprise.

As things stand, a match between Crowbar and Moxley isn't something that has been hinted at by AEW. It is also to be seen what Crowbar's status with AEW is.

Jon Moxley is no stranger to sharing the ring with veteran Superstars

Over the past few months, Jon Moxley has opened The Forbidden Door and has faced some of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest veterans. In recent months, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has faced the likes of Yuji Nagata, Minoru Suzuki, and Satoshi Kojima.

Moxley has mostly been feuding Suzuki, who showed up at AEW All Out. The two men first faced off a few years back in NJPW and had a rematch on Dynamite.

As of now, the former AEW World Champion isn't engaged in a certain feud and last competed in a Ladder Match to determine the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. However, Moxley is expected to compete at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

