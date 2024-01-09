R-Truth conveniently snubs top AEW star during WWE RAW promo

R-Truth's latest message as a part of his quest to officially join The Judgment Day led to him conveniently snubbing the man who started it all.

Of course, we are talking about their former leader and current AEW star Adam Copeland fka Edge. It all began the night after WrestleMania 38 when he started The Judgment Day with Damian Priest and further recruited Rhea Ripley. However, Copeland found himself betrayed by the group after adding Finn Balor.

Since then, Judgment Day has become one of the most powerful units in WWE, adding Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to their ranks and reaching unprecedented heights. Their success has attracted veteran star R-Truth, wanting to become the newest member of the faction.

The former WWE United States Champion has relentlessly been pursuing the group to officially induct him over the last few weeks. Furthermore, a user on X posted WWE RAW's official promo of Truth, talking about the group, his recent encounters with them, and even morphing himself in various old clips involving The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

However, R-Truth made no mention of Adam Copeland, who planted the original roots of the faction and even replaced him in some of the complied clips, pertaining to the fact that Adam is now a part of the rival company.

Copeland left for AEW in October 2023 after his WWE contract expired. He has since been in a feud with his best friend and former tag team partner, Christian Cage.

As far as R-Truth is concerned, he seems to be relentlessly pursuing becoming a part of the heel faction.

Do you think it was right for WWE to leave Adam Copeland out of this new promo? Sound off in the comments section below!