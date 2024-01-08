R-Truth names his favorite Judgment Day member ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar R-Truth answered a few questions ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

For the past few weeks, R-Truth has been attempting to join The Judgment Day. Despite his belief that he's part of the group, the other faction members have not yet warmed up to him.

Before this week's show, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond interviewed R-Truth and posed several questions. One inquiry was about his favorite Judgment Day member. Surprisingly, Truth responded, citing Damian Priest as his choice because Priest showed a liking toward him.

"Probably Damian Priest, he like me," Truth said.

Check out the interview below:

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about R-Truth on WWE show

At the WWE 2024 Preview Special, Rhea Ripley tackled the topic of R-Truth potentially joining The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator from The Judgment Day emphasized that despite R-Truth's attempts to infiltrate the group, it wasn't going to happen. While acknowledging Truth's belief that he's part of the group, she assured that no one had given any approval for his inclusion.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Ripley said.

The unfolding dynamic between R-Truth and The Judgment Days promises an intriguing storyline to watch in the upcoming weeks.

What are your opinions on R-Truth's current run in WWE since returning at Survivor Series 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

