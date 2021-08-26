R-Truth takes a massive shot at CM Punk 

WWE Superstar R-Truth has taken a shot at CM Punk via his TikTok handle.

CM Punk has put the AEW roster on notice with his debut in All Elite Wrestling on last week's Rampage. A long list of AEW and WWE stars have reacted to the big return so far.

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently posted a comment on TikTok reacting to an audio clip that highlighted the reasons behind CM Punk's 2014 WWE exit. The clip was extracted from Punk's interview with Colt Cabana, which came several months after his exit.

This is the clip that R-Truth commented on today. Someone on TikTok posted what Punk said years ago on Colt Cabana's podcast and Truth responded today. pic.twitter.com/nQlSIkTfcU — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 25, 2021

Towards the end of the clip, CM Punk can be heard saying that when he was white-hot, he was booked to lose to Triple H, as well as "Awesome Truth." R-Truth didn't mince his words while addressing CM Punk's comments and had the following to say on TikTok:

CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement.

I don't know if Ive legit ever seen R truth say something bad about someone lmao pic.twitter.com/hcwztw0tb7 — Rampage Jackson (@JacksackPhD) August 25, 2021

CM Punk and R-Truth aren't exactly strangers

Fans may remember CM Punk's legendary Pipebomb promo, which he cut on John Cena back in 2011. Mere seconds before the promo kicked off, Punk had helped R-Truth defeat Cena in a Tables match, in what was a major upset.

Truth formed a tag team with The Miz that same year, and the duo engaged in a series of battles with WWE's top babyfaces, including CM Punk. Records prove that CM Punk came out victorious on most occasions. Truth and The Miz did register a big victory against CM Punk and Triple H at Vengeance 2011.

Truth's comments about CM Punk have left a lot of fans in confusion. R-Truth is regarded by many as an incredibly nice guy who rarely speaks ill about anyone, and that's why his comments about CM Punk are garnering major coverage.

It seems like Truth didn't appreciate CM Punk putting him and The Miz down while talking about his WWE exit, and decided to clap back.

