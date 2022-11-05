"[Randy] Orton cooks [Kenny] Omega in every category" - Wrestling fans ridicule wild comparisons between the WWE legend and former AEW Champion

WWE Superstar Randy Orton being compared to AEW wrestler Kenny Omega is apparently a hot enough topic to incite a Twitter war.
The Viper needs no introduction in the pro-wrestling community. The third-generation professional wrestler has had a distinguished career in WWE so far, spanning over two decades.
During his run Ortan has effortlessly maintained his popularity by switching to a babyface and heel as needed, fulfilling both roles perfectly. His stint as the Apex Predator also established as one of the best heels of all time.
Kenny Omega, on the other hand, has had a fantastic run on the Japanese scene. Omega was voted Sports Illustrated's Wrestler of the Year in 2017 and topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of the top 500 male wrestlers in 2018 and 2021. Furthermore, he is generally regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the business.
A recent Twitter post addressed the comparison between the WWE Legend and the former AEW Champion. This prompted a war on social media, as fans argued both sides in a heated debate.
WWE Superstar Randy Orton is currently out of action
While Orton is yet to retire from professional wrestling, he is currently out of action with a back injury.
The Apex Predator last wrestled in the May 20 edition of SmackDown. Following his Tag Team Championship unification battle against The Usos, he sustained a severe spine injury. The injury is thought to have been caused by The Bloodline's savage attack following the fight.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE intended to bring Orton back to start a fight with his tag team partner, Riddle. Unfortunately, this does not appear to have gone as planned.
"When Randy Orton went down, the plan was for him to come back and immediately turn on Matt Riddle." (H/T Give Me Sport)
As of now, it remains to be seen when the veteran Superstar will be back in action.
Do you think Kenny Omega is a better wrestler than Randy Orton? Sound off in the comments below!
