"[Randy] Orton cooks [Kenny] Omega in every category" - Wrestling fans ridicule wild comparisons between the WWE legend and former AEW Champion

WWE Superstar Randy Orton being compared to AEW wrestler Kenny Omega is apparently a hot enough topic to incite a Twitter war.

The Viper needs no introduction in the pro-wrestling community. The third-generation professional wrestler has had a distinguished career in WWE so far, spanning over two decades.

During his run Ortan has effortlessly maintained his popularity by switching to a babyface and heel as needed, fulfilling both roles perfectly. His stint as the Apex Predator also established as one of the best heels of all time.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, has had a fantastic run on the Japanese scene. Omega was voted Sports Illustrated's Wrestler of the Year in 2017 and topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of the top 500 male wrestlers in 2018 and 2021. Furthermore, he is generally regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the business.

A recent Twitter post addressed the comparison between the WWE Legend and the former AEW Champion. This prompted a war on social media, as fans argued both sides in a heated debate.

Angsty Apple Dummy 🌸 @LightMatane I still haven’t mentally recovered from this tbh. Having 10 reasons for Orton being better than Omega is one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever seen I still haven’t mentally recovered from this tbh. Having 10 reasons for Orton being better than Omega is one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/1RjmF0mO8Z

AZMism🇹🇭 @_big_ben___ @LightMatane Bro said Orton is a better in ring performance and athlete than omega like you can have your opinions but that’s just lying @LightMatane Bro said Orton is a better in ring performance and athlete than omega like you can have your opinions but that’s just lying

treeman157 @Treeman157 @LightMatane Randy ortan is my G.O.A.T but Kenny is definitely the better overall wrestler @LightMatane Randy ortan is my G.O.A.T but Kenny is definitely the better overall wrestler

A brown child @_thatbrownchild @LightMatane kenny has a better move set, randy has always had a better character, was a better face and heel, not saying he’s miles above omega bc he’s not. Hell even ring psychology is a toss up, listen to wrestlers talk about randy and how good he is. I’ll rather take their opinion @LightMatane kenny has a better move set, randy has always had a better character, was a better face and heel, not saying he’s miles above omega bc he’s not. Hell even ring psychology is a toss up, listen to wrestlers talk about randy and how good he is. I’ll rather take their opinion

MF_ZATCH @MF_ZATCH @LightMatane This is like comparing Matt Jackson and William Regal. @LightMatane This is like comparing Matt Jackson and William Regal.

Kyle @kylebrown5000 @WrestleRealest He is without a shadow of a doubt one of the goats no denying it @WrestleRealest He is without a shadow of a doubt one of the goats no denying it

Mario Mejia @mmejiapunisher @WrestleRealest You know, comparing Kenny Omega to Orton is like comparing Apple with Bleach like what @WrestleRealest You know, comparing Kenny Omega to Orton is like comparing Apple with Bleach like what 😨😳💀 https://t.co/K9n6NeRUIZ

ilikepickles_445 @grace_breaking @WrestleRealest Heel Orton is on a completely different level to anybody else in the business @WrestleRealest Heel Orton is on a completely different level to anybody else in the business

earl🖤 @HeartlessEarl @LightMatane Orton cooks Omega in every category outside of in ring tbh @LightMatane Orton cooks Omega in every category outside of in ring tbh

Blue Jake @BlueJaek @LightMatane Both are incredible and would love to see that match! But AEW and WWE don't know how to play together @LightMatane Both are incredible and would love to see that match! But AEW and WWE don't know how to play together

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is currently out of action

While Orton is yet to retire from professional wrestling, he is currently out of action with a back injury.

The Apex Predator last wrestled in the May 20 edition of SmackDown. Following his Tag Team Championship unification battle against The Usos, he sustained a severe spine injury. The injury is thought to have been caused by The Bloodline's savage attack following the fight.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE intended to bring Orton back to start a fight with his tag team partner, Riddle. Unfortunately, this does not appear to have gone as planned.

"When Randy Orton went down, the plan was for him to come back and immediately turn on Matt Riddle." (H/T Give Me Sport)

As of now, it remains to be seen when the veteran Superstar will be back in action.

