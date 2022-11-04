Randy Orton's injury forced WWE to scrap a major angle - Reports

It was recently reported that WWE had some potentially heartbreaking plans for superstar Randy Orton.

On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, RK-Bro faced The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which were eventually won by the latter with interference from Roman Reigns. It was later reported that The Viper had suffered a severe injury and would be out of action for a long time.

As reported by WrestleVotes, WWE had planned on bringing back Orton to start a feud against his tag team partner, Riddle. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have gone to plan.

"When Randy Orton went down, the plan was for him to come back and immediately turn on Matt Riddle." (H/T - Give Me Sport)

Trevor Murdoch spoke about how he saved Randy Orton in a real-life fight

Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch recently spoke about how he saved Randy Orton's life in a real-life fight with a fan.

Speaking in an interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, Trevor mentioned how a fan got aggressive with The Viper and started screaming at him during an event.

"The guy asked Randy to sign something else. And Randy says, 'hey man, I'm with my friends, I've signed your paper, just please leave us alone and let us go about our business.' And this fan just turned irate, just instant bipolar disorder I guess, but I mean, 'who the hell are you,' start screaming at Randy, 'we pay for your ticket. We're the reason you're so popular.' Really just being aggressive with him," Murdoch said.

Murdoch further added how he had to punch some of the fans to save Orton. He added that he eventually got into a major fight with the guys.

"[The fan] came running around and he was going to hit Randy from behind. Randy turned and saw him coming and yelled Murdoch. (...) I was drunk. (...) I see a boy coming, I just turn around just (punch). Just smoke him right in the face. Another guy comes walking at me and he goes to start taking his jacket off and he got that jacket around his elbows, boy that was my shot (punch). What I didn't know was that this gentleman the guy that had been bothering Randy all night was part of an Irish wedding reception and they were all down in the lobby. After I punched the second guy I find myself in a half moon of probably about 25 Irishmen (...) they were ready to kick my a**," Murdoch added.

It will be exciting to see when The Viper returns to the company from his hiatus. What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's absence from WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

