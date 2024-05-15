Randy Orton reveals his favorite RKO of all time 

During his two-decade-long career, Randy Orton has delivered gazillions of RKOs on his rivals and opponents. Recently, The Viper picked his favorite RKO of all time.

Randy Orton was consigned to the benches in May 2022 due to a severe neck injury. The former WWE World Champion returned to action last year at Survivor Series. Since then he has been fairly active on shows and events.

Last week, The Apex Predator had a brief interview on Adam's Apple. During the conversation, he was asked about his favorite RKO of all time. The legendary wrestler singled out the RKO he delivered to The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh at the Survivor Series WarGames last winter.

"I've had a few… a lot of people like the one with Evan Borne [Matt Sydal] out of the shooting star press; the one with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania [31] was big, off-the-curb stomp. I did one with Chad Gable where he was doing a moonsault, and I had never done that before. I was a little leery of that but I think most recently, on my debut, my return, I should say at WarGames in Survivor Series in November, I RKOed JD McDonagh off the top of the cage. Never done that before. So I'm going to go with that one, '' said Orton. [From 9:24 to 9:57]

Randy Orton admits to ripping off a urinal

In 2022, Cody Rhodes recalled an incident that involved Randy Orton. According to The American Nightmare, The Apex Predator had ripped off a urinal in South Africa with his bare hands.

While speaking in an interview on Jazzys World TV, Randy admitted to doing the deed.

"Uhh, I think we were long gone before anyone knew who did it. The story is true. But Cody Rhodes has been known to exaggerate his stories in the past. So I don’t remember everything about the situation, but there was a bit of flooding, and I did rip a urinal off of the wall, yes! I didn’t get in trouble though, so that’s all that matters," he said.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have known each other since their days in the Legacy stable. Rhodes played Orton's student in the decade-old storyline. It will be interesting to see if the duo engages in a rivalry in the coming months.