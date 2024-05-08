Randy Orton corroborates 38-year-old WWE star's insane road story

Randy Orton was once infamous for his wild behavior during his early days as a WWE Superstar. He recently commented on a story that made headlines many years ago, when Cody Rhodes shared it with the media.

During their days as student and mentor as part of the Legacy stable, Cody Rhodes drove Randy Orton around. Upon his WWE return in 2022, The American Nightmare recounted an incident when the veteran ripped off a urinal in South Africa with his bare hands just for the heck of it. He even added that later that The Viper actually joined the others to find out who performed the act.

This is only one of the many insane backstage stories of the legend. During a recent interview on Jazzys World TV, Randy Orton confirmed that the story is true. He even shed some light on it:

"Uhh, I think we were long gone before anyone knew who did it. The story is true. But, Cody Rhodes has been known to exaggerate his stories in the past," Orton noted. "So I don’t remember everything about the situation, but there was a bit of flooding, and I did rip a urinal off of the wall, yes. I didn’t get in trouble though, so that’s all that matters." [From 7:44 to 8:10]

The Apex Predator also clarified that the urinal was half hanging off the wall, so it did not take as much strength as one would assume. Since Cody Rhodes became Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL last month, many have brought up Randy Orton as one of the guys who can give The American Nightmare a remarkable rivalry now that the latter's feud with Roman Reigns is seemingly over.

Randy Orton received a huge ovation at WWE Backlash France

Randy Orton is currently embroiled in an intense rivalry with The Bloodline. He assured fans that he would get revenge on the Samoans as it was them who put him on the bench for over a year between May 2022 and November 2023.

At Backlash France this past Saturday night, The Viper joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, but the latter emerged victorious thanks to a timely interference from the debuting Tanga Loa. Nevertheless, Orton received a huge ovation from the crowd at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, from the get-go.

It remains to be seen where the story goes from here. Kevin Owens recently stated that he is tired of The Bloodline, having been at odds with them for four years on the WWE program, and that it is time to put an end to it.

If you use the quote, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback