Who is Tanga Loa? Meet the newest member of The Bloodline

WWE Backlash France witnessed the arrival of another member of the Tongan community: Tanga Loa. His interference played a crucial role in the result of Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga. Not only did Loa stop Kevin Owens from securing the victory, but he also completely demolished The Viper and KO with the steel steps.

Now, the biggest question is who is this man, and how is he related to The Bloodline? Well, here is the answer!

Tanga Loa (Tevita Tu'amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) is Tama Tonga's younger brother and one of Haku's sons. He was born on May 7th, 1983, and is 40 years old as of this writing. He made his wrestling debut in 2008 and has been trained by D-Von Dudley, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Haku.

This is his second run with WWE. Previously, Loa had joined WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009 as Tonga, where he won the FCW Tag Team Championship once with CJ Parker. He moved to the main roster in 2011.

During his first WWE main roster run, he worked under the ring name 'Camacho' in a tag team with Hunico (Sin Cara). They worked on both SmackDown and NXT but never managed to secure a Tag Team Championship. However, as a tag team, their first victory was against The Usos on an episode of Superstars. Their first televised match was against The Usos in July 2012, which they lost.

Tanga Loa also worked in singles matches and made his NXT debut on the July 4th, 2012, episode against Seth Rollins in a losing effort. Apart from Rollins, Camacho worked with the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Kofi Kingston, and R-Truth, among others.

The tag team ended when Hunico portrayed Sin Cara again, and Camacho began his solo journey. His last WWE feud on NXT was against Adam Rose. He was released from WWE on June 12, 2014.

Apart from WWE, he has worked with TNA Wrestling from 2015 to 2016 and New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2016. In NJPW, he was introduced as a member of the Bullet Club.

As of 2024, Tanga Loa has officially joined The Bloodline along with Tama Tonga, led by Solo Sikoa, at WWE Backlash 2024.