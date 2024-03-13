Ex-WWE superstar feels he was "more talented than half of the roster" (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE Superstar, he was significantly better than many of his contemporaries despite not getting pushed as much.

The superstar in question is Cinta de Oro, famously known for his role as Sin Cara in the Stamford-based company. While he had quite a compelling look, he was not pushed much on the main roster. This used to frustrate him, as he thought he deserved a better push, especially as another character, Hunico.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Cinta de Oro stated:

"I really felt that they never really gave me an opportunity to succeed under Hunico, you know. Then I got injured a year after that, tore my ACL. So, I was out for another year... In every company, it's hard. It's not about just one company. Overall, if you look at the wrestling scene, there's not enough companies in the world like Soccer teams... We are very limited you know... to become a star. I am talking of my own experience. Everybody has a different experience. For me, I felt I was more talented than half of the roster, to be honest, many times, the people I got to wrestle with. But I also understood it was a business." [20:12 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar also explained why he did not get a push

According to Cinta de Oro, his push was overlooked in favor of his Lucha Dragons tag team partner Kalisto. He also made it clear that he understood that it was all a part of the business.

On the same episode of UnSKripted, the 46-year-old stated:

"The reason that they brought me down, was they were trying to push Kalisto, not me. So I was just a complement in what they wanted to do with him, which was fine. I understand it because as you get older you get more mature and you understand the business. But I was like since they are gonna use me to make him, I am gonna use that to get a platform and put myself over." [22:39 onwards]

For now, Cinta de Oro is still active in the ring. It remains to be seen what else he plans to do in the coming years and whether he will ever return to WWE.

