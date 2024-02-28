What is Tama Tonga’s family lineage? Breaking down the 41-year-old’s Samoan connection

Word on the internet is that Tama Tonga is coming to WWE. The 41-year-old star capped off his NJPW run with a tag team match at The New Beginning in Sapporo. He had previously confirmed talks with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Fans seem to confuse Tama (real name Alipate Aloisio Leone) as a blood relative of Roman Reigns. This is very far from being accurate, as the former NJPW star hails from the Tonga community, whereas the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is of Samoan descent.

That being said, both communities share Polynesian roots. It is worth mentioning that Tama Tonga’s uncle/adoptive father Haku’s career is closely intertwined with Roman Reigns’ legendary Anoa'i family. Both Rock and Reigns refer to Haku as their ‘uncle.’

Tama’s cousin/adoptive brother, Tanga Loa, used to compete in WWE as Camacho. However, his career in the company didn’t last long, and he was released from his contract on June 12, 2014. He’d briefly wrestle in TNA as a member of The Rising alongside Drew Galloway (McIntyre) and Eli Drake (LA Knight).

Tonga's younger brother Taula works in NJPW and TNA Wrestling under the ring name Hikuleo.

Has Tama Tonga ever faced Roman Reigns?

Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns have never crossed paths inside the ring. That being said, the duo traded barbs on social media years ago.

The former Big Dog had compared the Master of the Gun-Stun’s rant against wrestling fans to a Drake album.

Not the one to mince his words, Tama channeled his aggressive promo energy towards his distant cousin to give wrestling fans an entertaining social media beef. The duo went back and forth until Tama asked the former Hound of Justice to show up in his yard.

Fans may never know if the two had real-life heat at the time or were working for the Internet wrestling community. With Tama’s WWE arrival imminent, a meeting with the Tribal Chief seems likely to happen.