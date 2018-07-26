WWE/NJPW News: Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns get into a heated exchange on Twitter

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.77K // 26 Jul 2018, 18:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Tama Tonga have ignited a beef on Twitter

What’s the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Tama Tonga has recently engaged in a heated war of words against WWE’s top superstar Roman Reigns on Twitter.

After getting his official Twitter account temporarily locked for a particular amount of period, Tama noted on social media last night that he has finally made his way out of “Twitter jail” and shortly afterward, ignited a social media feud against Roman Reigns.

In case you didn’t know...

Currently working under New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tama Tonga has been considered as one of the hardest working superstars from the present day NJPW roster. Tonga, who made his NJPW debut in 2010, is one of the four Bullet Club originals, sharing the honor alongside the likes of current WWE superstars Finn Balor and Karl Anderson, and fellow NJPW star Bad Luck Fale.

Tama Tonga is also the adopted son of WWE legend Haku and also forms the Guerillas of Destiny tag team alongside his adoptive brother Tanga Loa. Together the duo has previously captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships on three different occasions.

The heart of the matter

The recently ignited social media beef between Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns initially began when the former decided to call out all the internet nerds in a recent NJPW promo and additionally went on to post the clip on his official Twitter handle as well.

Got the #Snitch.

Your bark can’t seem to get OVER your Yard for me to hear you. My yard has no fences, come test your skills here anytime. “Jealousy is a bitch trait”- what album is that from? #RomanTheRat pic.twitter.com/VMTMKjlyNR — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 25, 2018

Eventually, this particular tweet resulted in Tama’s Twitter account being locked in the process, as Roman Reigns went on to take a screenshot of the tweet and posted it in his own account, taking a shot at Tama Tonga in the process.

I actually doubled your lil videos views for you in like 4 hours. You should be thankful. Thanks for the laughs tho! 👍🏽🤙🏽 https://t.co/cfNXpUSSGd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 25, 2018

Tama subsequently replied to Reigns and also seemingly challenged ‘The Big Dog’ to test his skills in an NJPW ring, but, there was apparently more to the beef as Roman then replied ‘The Bad Boy’ with the following tweet:

Thanks for time keeping and view counting, must be looking for new material...writers gave up on you?

If you need more laughs just continue fist cocking, it gets funnier every time. https://t.co/Nt5eR9PsOn — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 26, 2018

However, Tama then proceeded to take one final shot at the former WWE Champion and also mocked Reigns in a pretty savage manner.

What’s next?

Tama Tonga is currently competing in the on-going G1 Climax 28, where he and his fellow Bullet Club Firing Squad stablemates have been running roughshod through the entire B Block.

Reigns, on the other hand, will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.