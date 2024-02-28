Who is Tama Tonga? Meet WWE’s newest signee

Tama Tonga is reportedly heading to WWE. The 41-year-old star recently finished up his comments with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He had previously confirmed to have been in talks with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

For those unaware, the real-life Alipate Aloisio Leone is the nephew/adopted son of Haku. He also happens to be a founding member of the Bullet Club and was one of its longest-tenured members until his departure in 2022.

Tama Tonga and his cousin/adoptive brother Tanga Loa (Camacho in WWE) are former multi-time tag team champions in both ROH and NJPW. Tama is also a former four-time NEVER Openweight Champion in Japan’s top pro wrestling promotion.

His farewell match for the promotion saw him team up with Tanga Loa (as Guerrillas of Destiny) at the NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo event on February 23. The pair lost the contest to Hikuleo & El Phantasmo at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

Tama had previously unsuccessfully tried out for WWE in 2008. It remains to be seen if the former tag team specialist will show up in NXT or go straight to the main roster.

Is Tama Tonga related to Roman Reigns?

Wrestling fans have long speculated on the relationship between Tonga and Roman Reigns. For those wondering if they are related, the answer is no! While Tama’s adoptive father Haku’s career has been intertwined with the legendary Anoa'i family, the former Meng hails from the Tongan lineage, while Reigns comes from the Samoan family tree.

Tama Tonga had previously stated during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that he’d love to get in the ring with the Tribal Chief. Both superstars had a tense standoff on X (formerly Twitter) years ago, but things seem to have cooled off since.

“That's a match I would love to see, but we know that if anything ever came of it, you've got the military background which is why I believe you'll wear the military attire. You've got the upper hand there, definitely you can say that,” Tama Tonga on the possibility of facing Roman Reigns.

With Tonga finally heading to WWE, this meeting seems inevitable at some point.

Are you excited to see Tama Tonga in WWE? What do you think of Tonga and Reigns coming face to face in the future?