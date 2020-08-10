Tama Tonga opens up on his "rivalry" with Roman Reigns [Exclusive]

NJPW star Tama Tonga returned to the ring this past week at NJPW Strong after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to travel restrictions, but The Bullet Club OG has kept himself very busy by starting up his own podcast, Tama's Island, among others things. We recently caught up with Tama ahead of his return to the ring, and of course, we had to ask about those comparisons with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns!

While stranded on Tama's Island, the rest of the world hasn't stopped spinning around Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga. We asked one half of the Guerrillas of Destiny all about the current happenings in NJPW, the Good Brothers making moves, EVIL's dominance, and, of course, about those comparisons to Roman Reigns!

People used to always compared Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns. What was that comparison like for you? What do you think of being compared to Roman Reigns?

All positive for me. To me, it's nothing. If the fans think so, OK, great. He's up there a level with exposure and all it does it is put me out there with him. So that's all positive. It's all good. Love it. I have no negativity with it. And we had a lot of spat, back and forth but he knows now I ain't one to back down. But it's all good, we have that understanding.

That's a match I would love to see, but we know that if anything ever came of it, you've got the military background which is why I believe you'll wear the military attire. You've got the upper hand there, definitely you can say that.

Oh, definitely!

