"The only great story" - WWE Hall of Famer says 20-time champion might have a great story with Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to face adversities as champion before the return of The Final Boss. Meanwhile, a Hall of Famer believes the company has only one great story left for the champion with a familiar foe.

Several WWE Superstars came out to celebrate with Cody Rhodes after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship in Philadelphia. One such star was Randy Orton, with whom The American Nightmare had years of history before leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley spoke about the number of stories Cody Rhodes can tell as the champion. The veteran stated the biggest story for The American Nightmare might be with the former multi-time World, Tag Team United States, and Intercontinental Champion, Randy Orton.

"Not sure yet. The only great story that smacks me in the face with Cody Rhodes right now that they have available to them is Randy Orton. There might be some okay stories or some good stories, but the great story is Randy Orton," he said. (From 11:17 to 11:34)

The two stars are on the same brand after the annual Draft in April, and it will be interesting to see if they cross paths in the coming months.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton competed at WWE Backlash France

Cody Rhodes had a big shoe to fill after dethroning Roman Reigns during the two-night event in Philadelphia. A new story began for The American Nightmare, as he's now the champion defending his crown against the roster.

AJ Styles stepped up as Cody Rhodes' first challenger for a premium live event in France after The Phenomenal One defeated LA Knight. A stellar back-and-forth eventually led Rhodes to a successful title defense at WWE Backlash.

Elsewhere, Randy Orton continued to go after The Bloodline, as he helped Kevin Owens against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The scheduled match in France was converted into a Street Fight at the last moment as all four competitors went after each other before the match.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Tanga Loa came out to aid his brother, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa. The new Bloodline stood tall and grew in numbers as The Wiseman could not control or restore order on the island of relevancy after Roman Reigns went on a hiatus.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback