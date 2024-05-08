Top WWE star says it's time to end The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown after Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Street Champion now has a new version of the faction with former New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

At Backlash France, the trio made a statement when Tanga Loa debuted and assisted the heels pick up a win over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The Prizefighter admitted to being bothered by what transpired and that he had had just about enough of these shenanigans.

Owens brought up his history with The Bloodline on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, iterating that four years is way too long and it is time to put an end to The Bloodline. He questioned how this new group led by Sikoa is connected to the original:

"I'm pretty sure they're not actually related [referring to Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa] but I keep hearing rumblings that there are a lot more. Look, I've been dealing with The Bloodline for like four years now. [...] It's a problem that keeps growing. I just have to put an end to this eventually because it's been four years like I said." [From 51:38 to 52:26]

Roman Reigns has not been seen since his fall at The Show of Shows and it appears Paul Heyman is not sure what to make of Solo Sikoa's brand new faction. Nevertheless, The Wiseman is by their side.

Kevin Owens feels Paul Heyman will stay with the new WWE stars

Kevin Owens commented on the possibility of Paul Heyman being genuinely worried about The Enforcer's newfound confidence and urgency to become a leader after the Head of the Table fell.

According to the former WWE Universal Champion, Heyman might just stick around with the new group because that is what the latter does in order to stay relevant and make money. Owens added that he does not trust The Wiseman.

The Prizefighter also spoke highly of his tag team partner Randy Orton. The two men received a loud ovation from the WWE fans in Lyon, France. He added that if there is anyone on the roster he would like to be on his side to destroy The Bloodline, it's The Viper.

It's worth noting that it is the Samoans who forced the veteran to sit on the bench for over a year. When Orton returned in November 2023, The Viper targeted The Bloodline.

If you use the quote, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

