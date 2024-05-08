Major backstage concern about The Bloodline's leadership - Reports

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' hiatus. The heel faction is still going strong. However, the Stamford-based company is reportedly concerned that Jacob Fatu's addition to the group could negatively affect The Enforcer.

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion is rumored to have signed with WWE last month. Following Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's addition to the stable, Fatu is also expected to follow suit to further strengthen the group.

WrestleVotes recently took to X/Twitter to report that WWE is looking to establish Solo Sikoa as the main force within the faction. The update further claimed that the creative team was under the fear that Jacob Fatu could overshadow Solo following his debut.

"Interesting tidbit here: sources suggest that Solo Sikoa’s recent aggressive streak is part of a strategy to establish him as ‘the’ main force within this new phase of the Bloodline, ahead of Jacob Fatu’s debut. However, some trepidation remains within creative over fear that Fatu’s presence could outshine Solo at this stage," noted WrestleVotes.

WWE Personality believes Solo Sikoa is The Bloodline's new Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare defeated The Head of The Table in the main event on Night Two of The Show of Shows to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts claimed that Solo Sikoa had taken over as the new leader of the group. He further established how the current version of the faction is similar to the one led by Roman Reigns.

"To me, Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Chief here. When Roman Reigns was building his Bloodline, he had two brothers watching his back, along with The Wiseman Paul Heyman; those were Jimmy and Jey Uso. With Solo Sikoa building his own Bloodline, he's now got two brothers watching his back with The Wiseman Paul Heyman, which are Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, except he got the Tongas instead of the Samoans," he said.

The stable under Roman Reigns was one of the most dominant groups in professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see how the current members will take the faction's legacy ahead in the absence of the former Shield member.

