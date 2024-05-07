WWE personality Sam Roberts has claimed Solo Sikoa has appointed himself Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns' absence, forming his version of The Bloodline.

Reigns has been on hiatus since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last month. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa seemingly took over The Bloodline. The Enforcer added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to the group and kicked out Jimmy Uso. While many wonder if the former NXT North American Champion is now The Tribal Chief, Roberts thinks he is.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality pointed out a similarity between Sikoa's version of the faction and Reigns':

"To me, Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Chief here. When Roman Reigns was building his Bloodline, he had two brothers watching his back, along with The Wiseman Paul Heyman; those were Jimmy and Jey Uso. With Solo Sikoa building his own Bloodline; he's now got two brothers watching his back with The Wiseman Paul Heyman, which are Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, except he got the Tongas instead of the Samoans," he said. [9:20 - 9:50]

The Bloodline was victorious at WWE Backlash France

Last Saturday, Tama Tonga made his televised in-ring debut, teaming up with Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight Tag Team Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. While The Prizefighter was about to pin Tonga, the latter's brother, Tanga Loa, made a surprise appearance, pulling the referee out of the ring.

The newest member of The Bloodline then hit Orton and Owens with the steel steps, allowing The Enforcer to take advantage and deliver the Samoan Spike to The Prizefighter before pinning him for the victory.

Tama Tonga's brother, Hikuleo, has also teased joining the group following Tanga Loa's appearance at Backlash France. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has reportedly signed with the Stamford-based company. It would be interesting to see if more stars will be added to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

