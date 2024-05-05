Another member of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's family teases joining The Bloodline in a cryptic message

At WWE Backlash France, The Bloodline added a new member in the form of Tanga Loa. A member of Loa and Tama Tonga's family, Hikuleo, has seemingly teased joining the faction.

Tonga, Loa, and Hikuleo are former members of Bullet Club and the Guerrillas of Destiny. Hikuleo remained loyal to Bullet Club after Jay White kicked Tonga and Loa out of the group. However, he eventually betrayed Switchblade and rejoined his brothers in G.O.D.

On Twitter/X, Hikuleo posted a cryptic message, seemingly hinting at joining his brothers in The Bloodline.

Check out Hikuleo's tweet below.

Hikuleo is currently working in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of a tag team with El Phantasmo. The duo has previously held the IWGP Tag Team Championship and the Strong Openweight Tag Team Title.

In January 2023, Fightful Select reported that WWE was interested in signing Hikuleo. It remains to be seen whether he actually inks a deal with the global juggernaut.

Matt Morgan believes Solo Sikoa isn't ready to lead The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has seemingly become the leader of The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' absence. The Head of the Table hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night Two. TNA Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Sikoa may not be good enough to be the new Tribal Chief.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said either Jimmy or Jey Uso could've led the faction amid Roman Reigns' hiatus instead of Sikoa.

"Solo, do you all think Solo is good enough to pull off being the new Head of the Table? What do y'all think? [I have my doubts. I think they turn Jey or something. Like Jey could do it now.] Either of the two Usos could've done it. And The Ones are face now, but because promo-wise they're better than him, no offense to Solo. He's not there yet. He's getting there. His facial is getting pretty good. Fans [are] chanting at him."

The Bloodline has undergone major changes in 2024, especially after the addition of The Rock. Leading up to WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss joined forces with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.