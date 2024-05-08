Kevin Owens claims major WWE Superstar is the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since his loss at WrestleMania and it seems that a new Bloodline has been formed in his absence.

After Jimmy Uso was kicked out of the group, it seems that Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have been added and there is a mystery surrounding who is the person pulling the strings.

As part of a recent interview on The Bump, Kevin Owens opened up about the recent changes and claimed that he believes it's Paul Heyman who is behind the changes and he doesn't believe a word that he says.

"I don't trust him, I don't trust him at all, if he's actually scared I guess that's not a great thing for WWE and everybody around it but I think it's all an act, I think he's behind all this. Nobody knows how to keep themselves relevant or around relevant people better than Paul Heyman so that he can stay around and keep making money and keep being important, so I really just think this is more of what Paul Heyman has been doing for two, three decades honestly." (57:11-57:57)

Owens went on to note that he thinks that his issues with The Bloodline have to come to an end soon since it has been ongoing for four years. He had a lot to say about the current Bloodline but made it clear that he has no respect for them.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton came up short at WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton thought that they could finally overcome The Bloodline at WWE Backlash. Despite almost defeating the group, the addition of Tanga Loa was too much for the duo to handle, and instead, they came up short.

This loss was the latest in a long line of Premium Live Event losses for Randy Orton, who has only won one match at a major event since his return at Survivor Series back in November.

