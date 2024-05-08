14-time World Champion recalls conversations with Triple H about taking time off from WWE

WWE star Randy Orton recently shared the details of his conversations with Triple H about taking time off.

The Apex Predator returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year after spending almost two years away from the ring. During his absence, he underwent a spinal fusion surgery. Many believed that his time in the ring was over but The Viper returned in amazing physical shape and has been a dominant force on SmackDown ever since.

Randy Orton recently took part in an exclusive interview with Adam's Apple YouTube channel. He mentioned that things have changed within WWE and taking time off is no longer an issue. He recalled a couple of conversations with Hunter since his return, where he needed time off and the Chief Content Officer was happy to oblige.

"There's been twice since I've been back in November where I was like, 'Hey Hunter, you know, can I take a week to just recover so that I can be a 100% for the following week?' He said, 'Oh sure, yeah, as long as you communicate that to me, no problem.' So having that in my back pocket, it's a real peace of mind knowing that if I need, because I am 44, if I need a week they'll give it to me." [From 3:48 - 4:12]

Randy Orton spoke about his WWE schedule

During the same conversation, Orton mentioned that he enjoyed working full-time in WWE. He wanted to be on the road during this run, as part of weekly TV tapings, and working premium live events.

"I want to be on the road every week. I want to make all the TVs. I want to be on all the PLEs. At 44, just turned 44, I would love to be able to go into my 50s. Maybe I'll wrestle till I'm 50 and call it. That's 30 years," Orton said.

Orton also mentioned that he was in his mid-40s and would probably continue working till his 50s.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Apex Predator in the coming months on SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Adam's Apple and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

