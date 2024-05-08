WWE legend wants to wrestle full-time till his 50s; doesn't want The Undertaker or Shawn Michaels' schedule

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently spoke about his current schedule with the company.

Orton returned from spinal fusion surgery at Survivor Series last year. Since then, he has been a prominent star on the SmackDown roster and even competed for the Undisputed WWE Championship back at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple on YouTube, The Viper clarified that he didn't want to work a part-time schedule like other legends such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. He expressed joy in doing the full-time schedule and being on the road for all the TV tapings and premium live events. Orton claimed he would wrestle till his 50s and then call it quits.

"I feel so great after my surgery. I'm a full-time guy, I don't want to do the old Undertaker or Shawn Michaels schedule which they needed to do, understandably. But you know, wrestle at WrestleMania, take the summer off, maybe you see them at SummerSlam, yada, yada, yada. I want to be on the road every week. I want to make all the TVs. I want to be on all the PLEs. At 44, just turned 44, I would love to be able to go into my 50s. Maybe I'll wrestle till I'm 50 and call it. That's 30 years." [From 02:35 to 03:10]

Randy Orton spoke about the WWE Universe in Europe

During the same discussion, Randy Orton also spoke about the passionate WWE fans in Europe during their recent tour.

Orton detailed that he had been using the same entrance theme for years, and fans never sang his song during his entrances. However, he was pleasantly surprised to see the WWE Universe in Lyon, France, singing the song.

"Since 2009, I've had the same entrance song. No American crowd has sang along to my song. They did it in France three nights in a row. Sh*t we were in Bologna, Italy and Vienna, Austria and I could hear them signing there too. France was just mind-blowing. But they were happy to be there, they were on their feet the whole time. They knew all of us, all our characters well enough. They knew what they wanted to expect, we gave it to them. It just made for an amazing environment." [From 00:26 to 01:11]

Orton and Kevin Owens came up short against The Bloodline in the Street Fight at Backlash. It will be interesting to see what happens next with The Apex Predator of WWE in the coming weeks.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Adam's Apple and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

