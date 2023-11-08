5 insane backstage stories about Randy Orton that are hard to believe

Randy Orton has cemented himself as one of the greats in wrestling history. He inspires many wrestlers and fans and has formed good relationships with people over the years. Some of his backstage stories prove that he is not much of The Viper off-cameras, while some further prove why he was considered The Apex Predator.

For this list, we look at five backstage stories about Randy Orton over the years that are pretty hard to believe.

#5. Randy Orton shot fireworks towards the car of his fellow stars

It's no secret that when The Viper was younger and only beginning his WWE run, he had some well-known attitude problems. Although he has since turned over a new leaf, some of his actions left a long-lasting memory for most, particularly for the female stars.

During an interview with KayfabeComment in 2010, Maria Kannellis revealed that one of the scariest moments in her life included Randy's pranks. She stated that while in the car with Umaga and Carlito, Orton began shooting fireworks at them. This moment scared her as something wrong could have happened, like a gas leak from the fireworks, which could blow up a car. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.

#4. Got heat backstage for inviting women over with a fellow former superstar

Aside from being an over-the-top prankster, young Orton also reportedly had a reputation for being a womanizer. The Viper had some on-screen romances in his early career, and it looked like this extended to the locker room.

On a past episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared that he often rode with Randy and Mark Jindrak. The nWo member said that both men got backstage heat from old-timers after they would bring "hot smoking" girls backstage. Nash stated that the older stars got mad not because they felt disrespected but for another reason.

#3. His historic championship reign was cut short due to his attitude

Randy Orton became the youngest World Champion in WWE when he won the title at SummerSlam 2004 at only 24. However, his reign did not reach over a month, allegedly due to Randy's actions backstage.

Rene Dupree said on his podcast, Cafe de Rene, that Randy's attitude changed after he won the World Championship. The Viper's reign only lasted 28 days as "the office" saw the issues with his attitude as well.

#2. Ripped off a urinal in South Africa

In 2009, Randy led a group named Legacy with Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. as its prominent members. Although he was the leader of the group containing younger stars, that did not stop him from his antics.

In December last year, Cody Rhodes shared a story from his early meetings with The Viper. The American Nightmare said they were in South Africa and crossed paths in a bathroom. Randy called Cody's attention, then yanked the urinal out of the wall and giggled while water poured from the wall.

#1. Randy Orton wasn't a wrestling fan growing up

The Viper is a third-generation superstar, given that his father and grandfather were also wrestlers. Despite the lineage, Randy Orton revealed that he wasn't initially a fan of the sport until high school.

While speaking with The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy shared that there wasn't social media when his father, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., was active. Due to this, he couldn't watch his father wrestle and only viewed it as something his dad did for a living.

Randy Orton only became a fan when he reached high school and even wrestled during this time, but he initially did not have enough confidence to follow in his father's footsteps.

