Randy Orton reveals why he had an 'attitude problem' backstage

Randy Orton admits that many perceived him to have an attitude issue

Randy Orton is a former multi-time WWE Champion and IC Champion

Orton

Randy Orton was recently part of a media call and talked about multiple topics including his heat with NXT Superstars and why he had an attitude problem in his 20s.

If you don't already know, former WWE Champion Randy Orton was considered a bit of a trouble maker backstage constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. While Randy Orton had plenty of success on-screen and was even the youngest World Champion at 24, his backstage 'attitude' had become a concern for everyone.

The former WWE Champion explained that while many perceived his behaviour as an attitude problem, it was actually a chip on his shoulder and he behaved so only to hide his own insecurities.

My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcist. I think that was kind of cover for me and my insecurities. And you wouldn’t think it but a lot of the guys and the girls in the WWE locker room are insecure. We’re human beings and we’re out there wearing next to nothing every week on live television.

Randy Orton further reveals how his current wife has helped him overcome his own problems and the fact that he did not have anyone like her in his life when he was in his 20s.

You have to really discipline your way of life to be in the good shape, not only physically but mentally and emotionally. In my case, I have a very strong wife, but that wasn’t always the case, I didn’t have somebody like I do now that I could talk to and would value their opinion at home as far as personal things go, so I was kind of lost in my mid-20s.

Advertisement

Randy Orton vs Edge

Randy Orton will be facing former WWE Champion Edge at WWE Backlash in a match that is being touted as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Only time will tell if the two legendary Superstars will be able to live up to the tagline or not.