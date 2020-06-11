Randy Orton gets emotional about the "greatest" compliment Edge has given him

Edge and Randy Orton share a rich history together.

Randy Orton and Edge's rivalry has turned personal over the past few months.

Edge and Randy Orton go way back

Edge made his return to WWE in-ring action after nine long years earlier this year. At this year's Royal Rumble PPV, when Edge received a hero's welcome, he came to face to face with his former Tag Team partner, Randy Orton. The two Superstars shared a special moment in the ring that hit the WWE Universe with a sense of nostalgia. Edge later eliminated Randy Orton during the match.

Randy Orton on Edge's "greatest" compliment

On this week's episode of After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves played host to The Viper, Randy Orton. The former World Heavyweight Champion shared his views on his opponent at WWE Backlash and addressed being the first person to face Edge since his return.

"Edge is one the guys, that [while I was] coming up, took me under his wing and all the promos and stuff we have done has a lot of realism to it, the story I told Beth about when I was brought backstage and Edge was the first guy to approach me and the first guy to wish me luck, all that is true. So I have a lot of history with Edge in the ring and out. We used to drive up and down the road together. Even that was true. But knowing that I was his top pick to come back and get in the ring with, after almost ten years with all the injuries he has had, including the neck surgery, that right there is probably the greatest compliment I can get in this business."

Randy Orton went on to explain why this was his greatest compliment from the Rated-R Superstar. Orton said that he has had injuries in the past and while working with the young Superstars he knew what it was like and he had to be wary of their moves all the time. The Viper also said that Edge made him feel like he's the safest guy to work with in the WWE.

Edge and Randy Orton are set to face off at WWE Backlash. Their match has been billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".