Top current WWE Superstar got heat for bringing girls into the locker room, reveals Kevin Nash

WWE Superstars can unsurprisingly be immensely popular among women. Kevin Nash has revealed that Randy Orton and a former star attracted heat back in the day for getting girls backstage.

Orton had some well-documented attitude issues during his initial rise in WWE, and interestingly enough, Kevin Nash was his veteran travel partner while they were on the road.

Big Daddy Cool recalled how Randy Orton and his good friend Mark Jindrak would hook up with several women between the shows, even going to the extent of getting some of them back into the WWE locker room. However, a young and seemingly brash Viper's decision to get women behind the scenes wasn't well-received by the old-timers.

Nash clarified that the senior performers didn't feel disrespected by Orton's act and explained the real reason why they were angry with the third-generation wrestler, as you can view below on his Kliq This podcast:

"I just remember him and Jindrak were good buddies, and I was like the driver; I had those two young f**kers with me. And they were getting a** everywhere! I mean, those two, and they would talk about it. They would come into the locker room. They would bring the broads to the f**king arenas, and they were hot smoking! There would be like two hot smoking girls in the back sitting somewhere, and people would go like, 'Who are they?' 'They are with Jindrak and Orton.'"

Nash added:

"And it got so much heat on Randy and Jindrak from the old guys. It wasn't because it was disrespectful or anything; it was because it was such sweet a** [laughs]." [1:58:48 - 1:59:46]

Randy Orton has not wrestled for WWE since May 2022, as he's been dealing with severe back problems. As things stand, there are no concrete updates on his return date. However, the last backstage story about his status was thankfully a positive one.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash opens up on a hilarious exchange with Randy Orton

Despite seemingly being tough to deal with backstage, Randy Orton was destined to be a top guy and was pushed as one relatively early in his career.

Kevin Nash and Randy Orton shared a banter-filled relationship outside the ring, and the WWE legend shared details of a comical conversation they had before a TV taping.

Orton came up to Nash to talk about his WWE contract and, despite making millions, felt he was getting wronged by the company. The former nWo member noted that AEW wasn't a thing back then, and TNA was in no position to offer as much money as WWE.

After taking in Nash's well-informed advice, Randy Orton had a typically nonchalant response that cracked up the former WCW star:

"He says, 'Hey man, like,' he gives me a number, 'I made 3.6/7 million dollars last year; I think I'm getting f**king hosed!' And this is when there is no AEW. I said, 'Well, Randy, you're not going to make that in TNA. What are your options?'" Nash continued. "He goes, 'I just wanted to ask you because it just felt good to bit** to you because you're always bit**ing about something' [laughs]. I said, 'Are they paying for that bus?' I said, 'Go for the bus!'" [1:59:47 - 2:00:40]

