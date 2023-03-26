Big Update on Randy Orton's return to WWE - Reports

Randy Orton has been out of action from WWE for some time now. However, that's expected to change soon if he has healed adequately from his extensive injury.

WrestleMania 39 is only a week away and is already shaping up to be one of the best shows of the year. The matches set for the card on both nights are expected to deliver, but a stunning return appearance from Randy Orton would certainly provide a boost.

The Viper has been sidelined from in-ring action since May 2022 due to a back injury. He was written off of TV after an ambush by The Usos and Roman Reigns after a match to unify the tag team titles on SmackDown. Dave Meltzer has reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Orton will be back quite soon.

"All the indications are that he's on his way back, which is also good news because at the end of last year, there were definitely people worried about him." (H/T WrestlingnewsCo)

Meltzer discussed Randy Orton's RK-Bro partner, Matt Riddle, stating that he does not know yet about his return.

"Riddle, you know what the situation is with Riddle. He could come back at any time. I have not heard his name mentioned," Meltzer said.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse We really might be getting Randy Orton back on our screens.



So ready for it. We really might be getting Randy Orton back on our screens.So ready for it. https://t.co/M3JLEb5hQ9

Randy Orton and many other top WWE stars are rumored to return at WrestleMania 39

The Viper has been sorely missed by fans, but if reports are to be believed then he could be coming back soon. A recent report has stated that a number of other stars could likely return at The Grandest Stage of Them All as well.

Triple H is leading the charge to make this year's WrestleMania one of the most memorable ones of all time. That could certainly be done with surprise appearances and returns from familiar faces.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that we could see many top stars return from injury to compete at the Show of Shows such as AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and more.

"There are a number of wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there." (H/T Ringside News)

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Orton would like to show up at Mania because missing 'Mania 32 in 2016 due to injury “killed him.”



- per The feeling is that Randy Orton would like to return at #WrestleMania , rather than the post-Mania #WWERaw Orton would like to show up at Mania because missing 'Mania 32 in 2016 due to injury “killed him.”- per @WrestleVotes (via @GiveMeSportWWE The feeling is that Randy Orton would like to return at #WrestleMania, rather than the post-Mania #WWERaw.Orton would like to show up at Mania because missing 'Mania 32 in 2016 due to injury “killed him.”- per @WrestleVotes (via @GiveMeSportWWE) https://t.co/pWjAoYirzY

Who do you want to see Randy Orton go after following his return? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes