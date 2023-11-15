Randy Orton and The Devil teased in latest CM Punk cryptic post

Former AEW star CM Punk recently seemed to be hinting at his involvement in the current 'The Devil' storyline.

Since his departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Punk's return have been swirling across the internet. Recent teases on WWE programming have fans wondering if he was coming back to the Stamford-based promotion after nine years, or if he was returning to AEW following his recent tease in 'The Devil' storyline.

Punk, who has constantly been teasing fans about his return to the squared circle, recently took to Instagram to drop more intriguing hints. Earlier, he teased his preparation for Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago, and now, he was playing around with the idea of being 'The Devil,' sharing an old WWE promo on his Instagram story, where Randy Orton also featured, where he referred to himself as such.

MJF, also known as The Devil, has denied his involvement thus far. Meanwhile, the masked figure has been causing chaos in the AEW locker room, targeting stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed.

It will be interesting to see if Punk is indeed coming back to the Jacksonville-based promotion, or if he is just playing with the fans.

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker shares her thoughts on CM Punk

CM Punk's termination from AEW came after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Since then, he has not made an appearance in the wrestling scene.

Speaking on Maggie & Perloff, Britt Baker discussed Punk’s time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history, and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent."

She continued:

“It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW, and got to wrestle in Chicago again?” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if The Straight-Edge Superstar decides to come back to the squared circle or not, as he is heavily rumored to be returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think Punk is coming back to Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

