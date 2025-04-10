  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Randy Orton waiting for opponent at WrestleMania" - Fans feel major star is WWE bound after AEW walkout

"Randy Orton waiting for opponent at WrestleMania" - Fans feel major star is WWE bound after AEW walkout

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 10, 2025 12:15 GMT
A former AEW World Champion recently walked out of the company. (Image via AEW Facebook, AEW X and WWE.com)
AEW has some of the top stars in the industry. (Image credits: AEW's Facebook, X and WWE.com)

This week's AEW Dynamite featured several captivating segments and stellar matches. The company has started the build-up to Double or Nothing 2025. Fans are expecting the upcoming pay-per-view to be a memorable affair and Tony Khan has the responsibility to deliver a flawless show.

Ad

Interestingly, on the latest Dynamite, former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho walked out of the company. The Ocho lost this title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025. However, on the weekly show, he seemed way more disappointed with his Learning Tree faction mates, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith since they failed to win the World Tag Team Titles at the PPV. This 'TV Time With The Learning Tree' segment was quite entertaining and it ended with Jericho saying that he was disappointed with his students.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eventually, he walked out and it is unknown if he will return or not. Nevertheless, fans have begun speculating that Y2J is WWE-bound. One particular X (fka Twitter) user even believes that he is going to be Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Check out their reactions below:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Fans react to Chris Jericho&#039;s AEW walkout. (Image credits: X)
Fans react to Chris Jericho's AEW walkout. (Image credits: X)
More fans reaction (Image credits: X)
More fans reaction (Image credits: X)

Chris Jericho congratulated Bandido for defeating him at AEW Dynasty 2025

At Dynasty 2025, even after blindsiding Bandido, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Title to the Mexican native. His run with this title was quite dominant and on this week's Dynamite, he congratulated the man who ended his reign.

Ad
"I have to give credit where credit is due. Congrats Bandido, you pulled it off. After months of conflict, Bandido was victorious, of course with the intrusive assistance of his sister and his mother," said the former WWE star. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

youtube-cover

Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since their formation in 2019. Furthermore, he was the Jacksonville-based company's inaugural World Champion.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications