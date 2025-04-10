"Randy Orton waiting for opponent at WrestleMania" - Fans feel major star is WWE bound after AEW walkout

This week's AEW Dynamite featured several captivating segments and stellar matches. The company has started the build-up to Double or Nothing 2025. Fans are expecting the upcoming pay-per-view to be a memorable affair and Tony Khan has the responsibility to deliver a flawless show.

Interestingly, on the latest Dynamite, former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho walked out of the company. The Ocho lost this title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025. However, on the weekly show, he seemed way more disappointed with his Learning Tree faction mates, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith since they failed to win the World Tag Team Titles at the PPV. This 'TV Time With The Learning Tree' segment was quite entertaining and it ended with Jericho saying that he was disappointed with his students.

Eventually, he walked out and it is unknown if he will return or not. Nevertheless, fans have begun speculating that Y2J is WWE-bound. One particular X (fka Twitter) user even believes that he is going to be Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Check out their reactions below:

Fans react to Chris Jericho's AEW walkout. (Image credits: X)

More fans reaction (Image credits: X)

Chris Jericho congratulated Bandido for defeating him at AEW Dynasty 2025

At Dynasty 2025, even after blindsiding Bandido, Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Title to the Mexican native. His run with this title was quite dominant and on this week's Dynamite, he congratulated the man who ended his reign.

"I have to give credit where credit is due. Congrats Bandido, you pulled it off. After months of conflict, Bandido was victorious, of course with the intrusive assistance of his sister and his mother," said the former WWE star. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since their formation in 2019. Furthermore, he was the Jacksonville-based company's inaugural World Champion.

