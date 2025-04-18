"Randy's mystery opponent," "HHH make it happen" - Fans react after Bayley gets spotted with absent AEW star ahead of WrestleMania 41

Bayley was recently spotted with an absent AEW star. Fans have reacted to this online.

Ad

Danhausen first signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and quickly aligned himself with The Best Friends. He was an entertaining act and as a result, he was able to get over with the fans. Despite this, he has not been seen on AEW TV since Worlds End 2023, when he competed in a battle royale. However, he has made appearances for other promotions.

Amid his absence from AEW, Danhausen recently shared a picture on his X/Twitter where he was seen with The Role Model.

Ad

Trending

"Ding Dong Hellohausen," he wrote.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

After this image went viral, fans took to social media to urge WWE to hire the absent AEW star. There were even calls to have him be Randy Orton's mystery opponent at WrestleMania 41.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react [Image source: Screenshot of fan comments on Danhausen's tweet]

Vince Russo pointed out a flaw with Bayley's recent match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are set to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. This week on Raw, the Role Model faced off against Morgan in a singles match. During the bout, the former Damage CTRL member went for a pinfall, but Rodriguez was supposed to stop the fall by putting Liv's foot on the bottom rope. However, she was late in doing so, but the referee still stopped the count.

Ad

Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo called the botched spot "atrocious" and said that the referee needed to be suspended.

"There was a spot where Bayley had Liv Morgan covered, and Rodriguez was supposed to put Morgan's foot on the rope, and she didn't. And the referee stopped the count. That was absolutely atrocious, man. You've got to suspend the ref for that. That was absolutely horrible. A totally botched spot. Bayley went over at the end." [32:50 - 33:24]

Ad

Check out the video below for his comments:

It will be interesting to see whether The Role Model will be able to win the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More