"Randy's mystery opponent," "HHH make it happen" - Fans react after Bayley gets spotted with absent AEW star ahead of WrestleMania 41

Bayley was recently spotted with an absent AEW star. Fans have reacted to this online.
Danhausen first signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and quickly aligned himself with The Best Friends. He was an entertaining act and as a result, he was able to get over with the fans. Despite this, he has not been seen on AEW TV since Worlds End 2023, when he competed in a battle royale. However, he has made appearances for other promotions.
Amid his absence from AEW, Danhausen recently shared a picture on his X/Twitter where he was seen with The Role Model.
"Ding Dong Hellohausen," he wrote.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Check out his tweet below:
After this image went viral, fans took to social media to urge WWE to hire the absent AEW star. There were even calls to have him be Randy Orton's mystery opponent at WrestleMania 41.
You can check out some of the reactions below:
Vince Russo pointed out a flaw with Bayley's recent match
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are set to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. This week on Raw, the Role Model faced off against Morgan in a singles match. During the bout, the former Damage CTRL member went for a pinfall, but Rodriguez was supposed to stop the fall by putting Liv's foot on the bottom rope. However, she was late in doing so, but the referee still stopped the count.
Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo called the botched spot "atrocious" and said that the referee needed to be suspended.
"There was a spot where Bayley had Liv Morgan covered, and Rodriguez was supposed to put Morgan's foot on the rope, and she didn't. And the referee stopped the count. That was absolutely atrocious, man. You've got to suspend the ref for that. That was absolutely horrible. A totally botched spot. Bayley went over at the end." [32:50 - 33:24]
Check out the video below for his comments:
It will be interesting to see whether The Role Model will be able to win the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41.