RAW Superstar Bayley claims top AEW star's wrestling skills to be 'incredible'

WWE's first-ever Women's Grandslam Champion Bayley claimed that AEW's Cash Wheeler has incredible wrestling skills.

Cash Wheeler has been one of the top performers in AEW. Along with his tag team partner Dax Harwood, he has held several titles. They currently hold the AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag team titles.

Although they have not been featured on AEW TV since September 4th All Out event, they are still one of the best teams in the company.

A fan shared a clip on Twitter of the ROH Tag Team Champion hitting a Suicide Dive. Wheeler replied to the tweet with the word "Athlete".

The former RAW Women's Champion also shared her opinion on the move.

"You’re incredible!!" Bayley tweeted.

Fans react to Bayley's tweet

The former RAW Women's Champion was appreciated by the wrestling world, and fans on Twitter said that not just Wheeler but Bayley too is incredible.

Fans were happy to see the wrestlers appreciating each other despite being part of a rival promotion.

The former AEW Tag Team champion thanked Bayley for her kind words.

A few fans wanted to let the leader of Damage CTRL know who their favorite wrestler is.

Michael j spikes @Michaeljspikes2 @itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR Dr Britt baker dmd is the real role model in pro wrestling not some wanna be @itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR Dr Britt baker dmd is the real role model in pro wrestling not some wanna be

People mentioned that the former RAW Women's Champion was one of their favorite wrestlers to have ever met in person.

The wrestling world also requested AEW President Tony Khan to take notice and give more TV time to the tag team.

Fans were in awe after witnessing Wheeler's athleticism.

joshskijam @JoshuaSki @CashWheelerFTR Amazing! Who knew Cash had the best dive in AEW? @CashWheelerFTR Amazing! Who knew Cash had the best dive in AEW?

Naomi Rajfeld @NaomiRajfeld @CashWheelerFTR I genuinely put my hands on my head in disbelief! Outstanding work. Thanks for coming out into the crowd for hugs too, total top guy! @CashWheelerFTR I genuinely put my hands on my head in disbelief! Outstanding work. Thanks for coming out into the crowd for hugs too, total top guy! 😊

Darlene @Darlene38553115 @CashWheelerFTR That was crazy insane!!. in a good way... @CashWheelerFTR That was crazy insane!!. in a good way...

The fans in attendance shared their appreciation for the whole match.

Chuck F @ChuckF9999 @CashWheelerFTR You, Dax and Aussie Open put on a tag team clinic, Cash! Absolutely loved it. What an absolute banger! @CashWheelerFTR You, Dax and Aussie Open put on a tag team clinic, Cash! Absolutely loved it. What an absolute banger!

The Top Guys have been absent from AEW TV for over a month, and fans are a bit upset about their position and lesser bookings.

Some fans believe that the tag team should request their release from the Jacksonville-based promotion and sign with the promotion they previously worked for under the new Triple H regime.

