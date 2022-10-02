Create

RAW Superstar Bayley claims top AEW star's wrestling skills to be 'incredible'

Bayley
WWE's first-ever female Grandslam Champion
WWE's first-ever Women's Grandslam Champion Bayley claimed that AEW's Cash Wheeler has incredible wrestling skills.

Cash Wheeler has been one of the top performers in AEW. Along with his tag team partner Dax Harwood, he has held several titles. They currently hold the AAA, ROH, and IWGP tag team titles.

Although they have not been featured on AEW TV since September 4th All Out event, they are still one of the best teams in the company.

A fan shared a clip on Twitter of the ROH Tag Team Champion hitting a Suicide Dive. Wheeler replied to the tweet with the word "Athlete".

Check out the tweet below:

ATHLETE twitter.com/rioton12/statu…

The former RAW Women's Champion also shared her opinion on the move.

"You’re incredible!!" Bayley tweeted.
@CashWheelerFTR You’re incredible!!

Fans react to Bayley's tweet

The former RAW Women's Champion was appreciated by the wrestling world, and fans on Twitter said that not just Wheeler but Bayley too is incredible.

Check out the reactions below:

@itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR You are too https://t.co/UMwtQSPwww
@LivForWWE @itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR https://t.co/juQy9hJQUn
@itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR You are to Bayley 😍😘

Fans were happy to see the wrestlers appreciating each other despite being part of a rival promotion.

@itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR #RESPECT tha #Wrestlers. 💯#WWE #AEW https://t.co/u5vAIhxIX5

The former AEW Tag Team champion thanked Bayley for her kind words.

@itsBayleyWWE Thank you for putting me over but don’t make me blush!

A few fans wanted to let the leader of Damage CTRL know who their favorite wrestler is.

@itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR Dr Britt baker dmd is the real role model in pro wrestling not some wanna be
@itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR Tell Alexa i said Hi.

People mentioned that the former RAW Women's Champion was one of their favorite wrestlers to have ever met in person.

@itsBayleyWWE @CashWheelerFTR You is the coolest wrestler ever to me my favorite wrestler @itsBayleyWWE 🤍🤍🤍🤍

The wrestling world also requested AEW President Tony Khan to take notice and give more TV time to the tag team.

@CashWheelerFTR Also @TonyKhan you have @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR working for you, please put them on tv seriously, there’s nobody better than them
@KellyJ86FTRfan @CashWheelerFTR @TonyKhan @DaxFTR Agreed 1000%

Fans were in awe after witnessing Wheeler's athleticism.

@CashWheelerFTR Amazing! Who knew Cash had the best dive in AEW?
@CashWheelerFTR I genuinely put my hands on my head in disbelief! Outstanding work. Thanks for coming out into the crowd for hugs too, total top guy! 😊
@CashWheelerFTR That was crazy insane!!. in a good way...

The fans in attendance shared their appreciation for the whole match.

@CashWheelerFTR You, Dax and Aussie Open put on a tag team clinic, Cash! Absolutely loved it. What an absolute banger!
@CashWheelerFTR How CAN every FTR Match be the best FTR match? Because @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxFTR not only the best uncle they are the best tag team in the world. #topguys

The Top Guys have been absent from AEW TV for over a month, and fans are a bit upset about their position and lesser bookings.

Some fans believe that the tag team should request their release from the Jacksonville-based promotion and sign with the promotion they previously worked for under the new Triple H regime.

Do you think FTR should leave AEW and join WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

