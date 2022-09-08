RAW Superstar's wife seemingly furious after MJF's segment on AEW Dynamite

During the opening segment of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) threatened to take the AEW World Championship to WWE. However, an aspect of that promo did not sit well with Brandi Rhodes.

While interacting with the crowd in Buffalo and during his confrontation with Jon Moxley, Friedman namedropped Cody Rhodes, Triple H, and even WWE's co-CEO Nick Khan.

Reacting to Friedman's promo, Rhodes' wife and former AEW star Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to seemingly respond to the promo furiously.

"I've been way too fu**ing nice." wrote Brandi

Brandi Rhodes' tweet can be seen on this link.

During Cody and Brandi's time in AEW, they worked alongside MJF during the early days of the promotion. The American Nightmare and The Salt of the Earth eventually went their separate ways, leading to an intense feud.

With Rhodes returning to WWE earlier this year, MJF also made his AEW return at the recently-concluded All Out pay-per-view. He won the Casino Ladder Match to earn himself a future shot at the world championship.

The world title is currently vacant. A new champion will be crowned at the Dynamite Grand Slam. Since he already has received a title shot, Friedman won't feature in the tournament.

