RAW Superstar stays in character to comment on Renee Paquette's AEW Dynamite segment

Renee Paquette's entry into the Jacksonville-based Promotion has seemingly bought AEW and WWE closer, as RAW Superstar Bayley commented on her segment this week.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment involving Saraya (fka Paige) and Renee Paquette. While the seasoned interviewer was expressing happiness at being reunited with the former Divas Champion, Britt Baker swooped in to interrupt.

Saraya and Baker have been in a heated feud ever since the former debuted in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

The former AEW Women's Champion has also previously threatened the new recruit as well as got into physical fights with her recently. This week's Dynamite further saw them about to clash in the backstage segment, until Renee de-escalated the situation.

After the segment ended, Bayley took to Twitter to quip about Renee Paquette's handling of the situation.

"Looks like @ReneePaquette was in a bit of a pickle," The Role Model tweeted.

You can check out the original tweet here:

After defeating Bianca Belair, Bayley now appears to be in line for another shot at the RAW Women's Championship. It remains to be seen what is next for her in the coming weeks.

AEW star Saraya also responded to the RAW Superstar's tweet

The Role Model's message to Renee Paquette was seemingly made in good humor, as it got Saraya to respond in kind as well.

The anti-Diva referenced Bayley's WWE stable Damage CTRL as she quipped back to the superstar on Twitter.

"She needs some damage control…"

You can check out the full tweet here:

With things between Saraya and Britt Baker heating up, Renee Paquette teased a sit-down interview with both of them this week during the backstage segment. Only time will tell how their rivalry will progress in the coming weeks.

Do you think Saraya can take down Britt Baker if they fight soon? Sound off in the comments below!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes