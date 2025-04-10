"Real dangerous" - WWE Hall of Famer infuriated with recent spot, says Jon Moxley "did not need" it (Exclusive)

A recent AEW spot has caused quite a stir in the wrestling community, prompting a WWE Hall of Famer to comment on it as well. According to Teddy Long, the spot was unnecessary.

The segment being talked about involved both Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. In a nail-biting fight, Copeland was seen using a spiked bat to attack Moxley, impaling his back. The bat later had to be yanked out by Wheeler Yuta. The spot itself was quite disturbing for many, considering the intense violence it displayed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I just thought of it as something that those guys just came up with that I thought was real dangerous. And I thought Jon Moxley, a great athlete, I mean great for him if he wanted to do it, but he didn't need this. And Edge didn't need this either, well Copeland, whatever they call him now. So, these two guys are phenomenal. They can work their as*es off. I worked with both of them. So this was something I think they didn't need, but if that's what they wanna do, more power to them." [2:33 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Jon Moxley risked his life for nothing

According to Teddy Long, Moxley had no need to risk his life as he did in the match against Adam Copeland.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I love Jon Moxley. Great wrestler, great entertainer. I mean, it's just some things that I think some guys do that they don't have to do. I don't really see where that helps Jon Moxley at all, you know what I mean. Why would you put that kind of pressure on your body? Why would you put yourself in danger like that." [7:15 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen what is next for Jon Moxley down the line.

