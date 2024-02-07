Real-life Bloodline member has a message for top AEW tag team

AEW is known to be the home of some of the most remarkable luchadors in the history of the business. However, a real-life member of WWE's Bloodline had massive praise for the tag team of Penta Escuro and Rey Fenix, whom he battled against earlier.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu. Coming from the Anoa'i wrestling family, he has demonstrated his prowess inside the square circle with exceptional strength and in-ring acumen.

At one Republic of Lucha show from last year, Jacob was involved in a match with Escuro and Fenix. Matching their level of acrobatics and technical wrestling moves, Fatu displayed an excellent showing in the bout.

The 31-year-old took to his X/Twitter to reflect on the time shared with Penta Escuro and Rey Fenix, claiming it to be one of the favorite matches of his career.

"One of my favorite matches from last year @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx MY BROTHERS LOVE MY USOS!" Fatu wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer hyped Jacob Fatu as the next big star from The Bloodline for WWE and AEW

As mentioned, Jacob Fatu belongs to the same wrestling family as his cousins and top stars like The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Nia Jax. Recently, his WWE Hall of Famer uncle Rikishi had massive praise for him.

After seeing his work, the legend began the hype train for his nephew Jacob Fatu, believing him to be a hot commodity for both WWE & AEW and have the potential to achieve the level of stardom his family members did in the business.

"JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF If you know then you know. Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene. Its TIME. Who will sign him @wwe or @aew?? He’s been READY. The @SamoanDynasty1🩸☝🏾#LetTheWolfEAT," Rikishi wrote.

Despite his contract with MLW promotion expiring, reports of him being WWE-bound, and Rikishi endorsing him for AEW, Fatu's next stop is uncertain. It remains to be seen if his talent will take him to the global juggernaut to align himself with The Bloodline and become a major player.

