Major update on real-life Bloodline member rumored to be heading to WWE - Reports

The Bloodline is one of the most powerful factions in WWE and it could be getting even stronger now that a major star has reportedly become a free agent.

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline and has relied on his stablemates to help him maintain his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief was able to retain the title in a Fatal 4-Way match this past Saturday night at Royal Rumble 2024.

According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, former MLW Champion Jacob Fatu is a free agent. Despite not being under contract, the report added that Fatu will be appearing for MLW this weekend and is set to battle Yuji Nagata on February 3. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has added that he has reached out to MLW about Fatu's contract situation but has not heard back.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi hypes Jacob Fatu on social media

Rikishi shared a message on social media yesterday hyping up Jacob Fatu and suggested that a major company sign him.

In real life, Rikishi is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa and is Jacob Fatu's uncle. The Hall of Famer took to social media this week and said that Jacob Fatu was the "baddest Indy worker" on the scene, but it is now time for him to sign with a major promotion. Rikishi tagged both AEW and WWE as seen in his post below.

"JACOB FATU @SAMOANWEREWOLF If you know then you know. Has been The baddest talented Indy worker on the scene. Its TIME. Who will sign him @wwe or @aew?? He’s been READY. The @SamoanDynasty1🩸☝🏾#LetTheWolfEAT," he wrote.

Rikishi was recently asked if he would consider returning to the company to help The Bloodline but the legend dodged the question. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds in the world of professional wrestling for Jacob Fatu now that his time with MLW is reportedly coming to an end.

