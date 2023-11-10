Umaga or Rikishi: Who is Solo Sikoa's real father? All you need to know

Solo Sikoa is a member of The Bloodline faction in WWE, and hails from the illustrious Anoa'i wrestling family. Some people believe he is Umaga's son because he frequently honors his fellow Samoan in the ring.

This is untrue, though, as Solo Sikoa's father is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, whose real name is Solofa Fatu Jr. In addition to Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso are also the legendary wrestler's sons. Umaga, however, is Solo's and The Usos' uncle.

In 2018, Solo began pursuing his wrestling career under his father's tutelage. In 2021, The Enforcer made his NXT debut, which helped him break into the WWE main roster. He was a face during his stint in the developmental brand but after joining The Bloodline, he became the archetypal heel star who has steadfastedly been by Roman Reigns' side.

Despite not having a direct relationship, Sikoa and Umaga have a familial bond due to their shared history and wrestling heritage. Solo Sikoa has already achieved success in the Stamford-based promotion, even though he is still young and has a ways to go in his professional career.

Solo Sikoa embraced comparisons with the legendary Umaga

Although the 30-year-old is still in the early stages of his career, his Bloodline coalition has allowed him to consistently appear in the main event picture each week. He hasn't yet won a championship while competing on SmackDown, but did win the NXT North American Championship just before being called up to the main roster.

Regarding the Umaga parallels, Sikoa has chosen to welcome them. He acknowledged fans comparing him to his uncle in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated and stated that, just like him, he is not scared to fight anyone.

“The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am. I want that fight – anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I. I'm supposed to be here,” he said. “I'm not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be a champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag team champions. We were born to do this. Now we're doing it for real.”

