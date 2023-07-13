Is Rikishi returning to fix The Bloodline? WWE legend addresses speculation (Exclusive)

Rikishi recently gave a cryptic response when asked to reveal whether he could return to WWE as part of The Bloodline storyline.

The WWE Hall of Famer is the father of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. He is also related to The Bloodline's leader, Roman Reigns. In recent weeks, the wrestling legend has watched his family's close relationship fall apart on television.

In an exclusive interview, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter asked Rikishi if he plans to return to WWE to fix The Bloodline's problems. Without giving too much away, the 57-year-old hinted that he might get involved in the storyline at some stage:

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

Rikishi then whispered something in Apter's ear before adding that he cannot say anything "until the time is right."

Watch the video above to hear Rikishi's thoughts on the emergence of another Anoa'i family member. He also discussed his KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles, California.

Rikishi last appeared in WWE before The Bloodline formed

The former Intercontinental Champion wrestled for WWE between 1992 and 2004. He performed as various characters, including Fatu and The Sultan, before being repackaged as Rikishi.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos' father has not featured on a WWE main roster show since Survivor Series in November 2020. A year earlier, he appeared on the legend-filled RAW Reunion episode of RAW on July 22, 2019.

Rikishi has also made sporadic appearances on other WWE shows in recent years, such as The Bump and Most Wanted Treasures.

Rikishi's last official WWE match took place on January 6, 2014. He teamed up with Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty 2 Hotty) to defeat 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater, and Jinder Mahal).

Would you like Rikishi to return to fix his family's issues? Let us know in the comments section below.

