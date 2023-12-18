"Nothing to brag there," "What a joke" - WWE fans react as Roman Reigns completes four years without getting pinned in a singles match

Fans have reacted to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns crossing another incredible milestone.

Reigns has held the Universal title for over three years at this point. He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the SmackDown brand. The Tribal Chief has broken many records and crossed a long list of impressive milestones over the past three years.

Roman Reigns has now crossed another massive milestone. On December 15, 2023, The Tribal Chief completed four years without getting pinned in a singles match. His last pinfall loss in a singles encounter happened at TLC 2019, where he lost to Baron Corbin in a TLC match.

Check out some notable fan reactions to Reigns' feat:

Roman Reigns suffered a major pinfall loss earlier this year

At Money In The Bank 2023, Reigns and Solo Sikoa took on The Usos in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match. In the end, Jey Uso pinned Reigns to pick up the big win for The Usos. This was Reigns' first pinfall loss in 1294 days.

Reigns later exacted revenge on Jey Uso by defeating him in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. Reigns picked up the win after Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother and attacked him during the final moments of the match.

Roman Reigns is hands down WWE's biggest superstar at the moment. The Bloodline has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the past year but the stable is still going strong on WWE SmackDown.

Reigns will now focus on the winner of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Many fans believe that Cody Rhodes will win the match and challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal title once again at WrestleMania 40. Many other fans feel that CM Punk will win the free-for-all and challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight title at 'Mania.

What do you think of Reigns' massive achievement? Sound off in the comments below.