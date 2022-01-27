"Not anymore"- Roman Reigns says he no longer hangs out with former WWE Champion

Roman Reigns recently spoke candidly about no longer hanging out with former stablemate Jon Moxley.

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley were once inseparable. The duo, along with Seth Rollins, debuted and gained fame as The Shield in WWE. Today, Reigns is the most despised heel in the company, while Mox is a top babyface in All Elite Wrestling.

Reigns spoke about his relationship with Moxley during his latest appearance on the SI Media podcast. The Tribal Chief recalled always hanging out with Moxley and being "super tight" with him.

He finished off on a sad note, stating that the two don't hang out for beer anymore.

“Mox was actually, I mean, he’ll probably actually tell you too, me and him were like, super tight. Within the Shield and maybe even a little bit closer. They may have been like, super bonded through wrestling and what they have done in FCW, and prior to WWE. But when it comes to just like, whether we were wrestlers or not, me and Mox, we’re friends you know what I mean? Like we’re the kind that can just hang out and have a beer. Well, I guess not anymore,” said Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have tons of respect for each other

Roman Reigns and Moxley have opened up about their relationship on various occasions in the past. The two have had nothing but praise for each other. Reigns did take a slight jibe at Moxley once for leaving WWE and joining All Elite Wrestling:

"Well I guess Ambrose or Moxley really sc**ewed that up, didn't he? He messed around and just left us. I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. That's not just a situation because Mox went to AEW. It's just, we were so good. Honestly, I think we did the reunion thing a little too much the last... three years ago or whatever it was," Reigns said.

Reigns and Moxley are two of the biggest wrestlers in their respective wrestling promotions. It's evident that both men have incredibly hectic schedules.

Additionally, now that they're both working for different companies, it must not be easy for them to hang out like they used to.

