Roman Reigns takes shot at Jon Moxley; explains why The Shield will never reunite

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley
Modified 22 Sep 2020, 19:36 IST
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently took part in a Zoom call arranged by The Mania Club, which saw The Big Dog answer a bunch of fan questions in regards to his career and recent heel turn.

Roman Reigns was asked by a fan to choose between The Shield and the Samoa dynasty. Reigns responded by taking a jibe at Jon Moxley for leaving WWE and added that he doesn't think The Shield will ever come back.

"Well I guess Ambrose or Moxley really sc**ewed that up, didn't he? He messed around and just left us. I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. That's not just a situation because Mox went to AEW. It's just, we were so good. Honestly, I think we did the reunion thing a little too much the last... three years ago or whatever it was."
"I don't even know if it's worth revisiting that unless we disappear for like half a decade, and then out of nowhere you hear the music."

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins were three of the biggest Superstars in WWE not too long ago

The Shield made its way to the main roster in late 2012 and quickly established themselves as WWE's top heel faction. The trio wreaked havoc on the WWE roster for around two years, before Seth Rollins turned on his partners and joined Triple H.

Dean Ambrose left WWE last year, as he was dissatisfied with his position in the company. Ambrose, now dubbed Jon Moxley, went to AEW and is now the company's World Champion.

Published 22 Sep 2020, 19:36 IST
