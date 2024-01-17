Real-life Bloodline member set to face 55-year-old legend at upcoming event

The Bloodline is one of the hottest factions in WWE at the moment. With the heel faction, the Anoa'i family remains dominant in the Stamford-based company. The legendary Anoa'i family, which includes Roman Reigns and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, will see another family member have a dream match in a major wrestling franchise.

Jacob Fatu, the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos, is the son of Samuel Fatu. Samuel Fatu is The Rock's cousin. The young Jacob Fatu was mostly trained by his other uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi. Jacob is now signed up to face Yuji Nagata at the Major League Wrestling SuperFight Pay-Per-View on February 3, 2024, which will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu signed for MLW SuperFight in Philly Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) in conjunction with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (“NJPW”) today announced Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on @FITETV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena..." Major League Wrestling shared.

Fans consider the 55-year-old Nagata a legend of Japanese wrestling. With Jacob Fatu now set up for a match with Yuji Nagata, he is up for one of the most important matches in his career.

Is a female Bloodline in the making in WWE?

The Bloodline has been a dominant faction in WWE storylines for a while now and has seen several male members of the Anoa'i family making an impact, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. However, with the current storyline heating up, WWE could be looking at creating a female version of the faction to spice things up.

One female member of the Anoa'i family by marriage, Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, who is currently signed up with TNA Wrestling, is rumored to return to WWE. Another female member, by her late father Jimmy Snuka's marriage, Tamina Snuka, is on a hiatus but could return to the ring if called upon by The Tribal Chief.

WWE has worked on its female roster over the past two decades, and it would only be prudent to create the female version of the hottest stable they have had in years, if not decades.

